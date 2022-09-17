Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation announces new air tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new air tour package to Rajasthan. The tour package will include the popular tourist attractions in Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer.

The 7 nights and 8 days tour will begin start from Patna on November 30 and the passengers will depart from Jaipur on December 7. The cost of the Jewels of Rajasthan tour package is Rs 34,810 per person for triple occupancy and Rs 47,310 per person for single occupancy. The tour package will include hotel accommodation with breakfast and dinner facilities.

Passengers can book the package through IRCTC website. https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EPA010