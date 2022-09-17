India’s gems and jewellery exports surge by 6.7%

New Delhi: The exports of gems and jewellery from the country surged by 6.7% in August this year. The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) informed this. As per the data released by GJEPC, the overall exports of gems and jewellery stood at Rs 26,418.84 crore ($ 3,316.08 million) in August.

The overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) declined 0.84% to Rs 14,955.8 crore ($1,879.74 million) in August. It was at o Rs 15,082.28 crore ($ 2,031.64 million) in August 2021.

The total overall gross exports of CPD gained by 1.59% to Rs 78,697.84 crore ($ 10,080.52 million) during April-August 2022. It was at Rs 77,465.26 crore ($ 10,465.28 million) for the same period last year. The total exports of plain gold jewellery and studded jewellery grew by 28.73% to Rs 13,302.52 crores and 23.11% to Rs 17,714.51 crores, respectively.

The total gross export of gold jewellery (plain and studded) witnessed a growth of 15.44% to Rs 6,659.43 crores ($ 832.95 million) in August 2022. It was at to Rs 5,768.87 crores ($ 777.57 million) in August 2021.