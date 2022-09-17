Kuno National Park welcomes the cheetahs; PM Modi celebrates his birthday by doing the honors!

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three of the eight cheetahs that had been flown in from Namibia into a designated enclosure at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP). After releasing the cheetahs, he used a professional camera to take some shots of them.

Early on Saturday morning, a special cargo Boeing 747 chartered flight from Namibia that was carrying eight cheetahs (five females and three males) touched down at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The animals were later transported in two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters to the KNP, which is situated in the Sheopur area. Two of these cheetahs were let go by the prime minister, who is also celebrating his birthday, into a KNP enclosure. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, was also present.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday, the PM’s initiatives to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat include the release of wild cheetahs. According to the statement, Initiative Cheetah, the first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation project in history, is responsible for introducing the fastest land mammal to India. The last cheetah to be found in India perished in 1947 in the Korea district of what is now Chhattisgarh, which was formerly a part of Madhya Pradesh. In 1952, the species was officially declared extinct in India.

In 2009, the idea for the ‘African Cheetah Introduction Project in India’ emerged. The COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials, had delayed a plan to introduce the big cat into the KNP by November of last year. In India, cheetahs will assist in restoring the open forest and grassland ecosystems. According to the statement, this will benefit society as a whole by improving ecosystem services like soil moisture conservation, carbon sequestration, and water security.