126 cattle dead, 25 districts affected by Lumpy virus in Maharashtra

The animal husbandry department of the state of Maharashtra said on Saturday that up to 126 cattle have died and the Lumpy virus has affected 25 districts.

‘A total of 126 infected animals have died including 47 in Jalgaon district, 21 in Ahmednagar District, 2 in Dhule, 18 in Akola, 14 in Pune, two in Latur, six in Satara, five in Buldhana, seven in Amravati, one in Sangli, one in Washim, one in Jalna and one in Nagpur District’, the release said.

The press statement further said that although Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is quickly expanding, it cannot be passed from animals to humans or from cow milk to humans.

IAS official Sachindra Pratap Singh said on the government’s behalf in the statement, ‘Although the disease has been spreading, the spread is limited to cows and bullocks and is not zoonotic. Strict action will be undertaken in case of spreading rumours on social media’.

He also provided information on the funding and preparations being taken to deal with the problem.

The animal husbandry department says that a sum of Rs 1 crore has been made available through DPC for the procurement of medications required for the disease’s treatment. The Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Sciences University’s (MAFSU) vacciners and interns are now eligible for an honorarium of Rs 3 for each vaccination.