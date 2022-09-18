200 crore Extortion case; Economic Offences Wing again summoned Jacqueline Fernandez

The Delhi Police have once more called Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. On Monday at 11:00 am, Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to appear before the Economic Offenses Wing.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez joined the investigation on Wednesday after receiving a third summons and being questioned about an extortion case for about eight hours. Pinky Irani, who was allegedly paid in lakhs of rupees for the role of introducing Jacqueline Fernandez to the con artist, was with her.

The Delhi Police have found inconsistencies in their replies during the initial round of questioning. The EOW has now requested that Jacqueline Fernandez appear on Monday. Delhi Police is investigating Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named as an alley by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case, to determine whether she took part in the extortion racket run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.