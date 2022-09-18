3 arrested by Delhi Police in Rs 9 lakh online fraud case

Three accused were arrested by Delhi Police after they broke up a group of fraudsters who had been cheating people out of 9,85,000 rupees by breaking into the servers and payment gateways of a retail business in Nagpur. Saurabh Subhash Karnewar, Sagar Raju, and Kaushal Baburao have been identified as the three people who have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary reported that the Director of Paytel Private Limited, which acts as a banking correspondent of a private bank and handles transaction settlements, filed a complaint at the Cyber South Police Station.

The complaint states that after breaking into the retailer’s system and making fraudulent transactions worth Rs 9,85,000, someone altered the login ID and password. In accordance with section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police opened an inquiry after registering a case of cheating.

Investigation revealed that the Virtual Payment Network (VPN) was being exploited for hacking. Both the transactional details and the IP address details were found. Four banks in Nagpur were identified as the owners of the transactions with the aid of technical surveillance.