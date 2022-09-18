As Japan braces for typhoon Nanmadol, trains and flights are suspended, and hundreds are taking refuge.

Thousands of people were in shelters on Sunday, September 18, as the powerful typhoon Nanmadol approached the region and authorities urged almost three million people to leave.

According to an official speaking to AFP, there have been no reports of damage or injuries in the area to date. He added that the typhoon is anticipated to make landfall in Kyushu by Sunday night and that the rain and winds are intensifying.

As of Sunday morning, 25,680 residences in Kagoshima and surrounding areas lacked electricity, according to municipal officials and transportation utility services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a special warning for the town of Kagoshima in southern Kyushu, which is only delivered sometimes. According to the weather service, the region might be in grave risk from strong winds, storm surges, and torrential rain. It also urged residents to exercise extreme caution.

According to Kagoshima officials, there are currently around 8,500 people living in local shelters.

Regional railway lines and bullet train service have also been suspended in the area.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the government reports that 2.9 million residences in Kyushu have already received assistance with evacuation.