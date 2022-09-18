Beyonce has more than a dozen entries in the Guinness World Records book for this year.

According to recent news sources, American singer Beyoncé has been admitted to the prestigious Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. The singer reportedly holds more than a dozen records this year, including ‘Highest annual earnings for a female vocalist’ and ‘First act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums.’ .

Not only that, but the singer also holds the record for having the most Twitter retweets for a female musician according to Guinness, and she and her husband Jay-Z also hold the record for being the highest-earning couple in Hollywood history.

All of these accolades have resulted in Beyonce getting inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, whose recent inductees also include Simone Biles, BTS and Greta Thunberg.

Additionally, Billie Eilish has secured two new entries for ‘Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)’ and ‘Youngest individual to win the Triple Crown of film music honours’ in the book’s 2023 edition, which has been monitoring record-breaking accomplishments since 1955.

For those who don’t know, Billie Eilish, who is only 20 years old, won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy for her James Bond song, ‘No Time to Die.’