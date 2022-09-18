Delhi police arrests AAP MLA’s close aide Hamid Ali; Recovers Rs 24 Lakh, illegal weapons

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide Hamid Ali after several raids by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). During the raids at various locations in the city, the ACB had recovered Rs 24 lakhs and two illegal weapons along with cartridges. Police said that Ali, a resident of Jamia Nagar, has been arrested by the southeast district police under the Arms Act.

According to a senior police official, on Friday three FIRs were registered after the ACB raid. ‘One of them was against Ali (54) after an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were recovered from him. He has been arrested in this case’, he said. ‘The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique, a resident of Jogabai Extension, in Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his premises, the officer said, adding that he is evading arrest’, said the senior police official.

Altogether, the ACB seized Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons during the raids. The third case registered by the police against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing an ACB team, which raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence, from discharging its duties. A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media. In the video, a group of men are seen heckling and pushing around ACB officials. One of the men asks an official, ‘Why have you come here?’ As the ACB team reached Khan’s residence, it was allegedly attacked by his relatives and other people known to the Aam Aadmi Party MLA, the ACB has said.The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan, also its chairman. Ali’s property was also among those locations the ACB had raided.

Earlier, the ACB had summoned Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. An FIR in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the board had previously been registered. According to this FIR, Khan illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines, and engaged in corruption and favouritism. The previous CEO of the Waqf Board had given a statement against him and and also issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, the ACB statement on Friday said.

As the ACB team had reached Khan’s residence to arrest him, it was allegedly attacked by his relatives and other people known to the MLA, the ACB said. In August, ACB had sought the removal of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from the post of Delhi Waqf Board Chairman. In a letter to the Lieutenant-Governor’s Secretariat, the ACB claimed that Khan’s ‘criminal and bullying nature’ was ‘preventing witnesses from speaking against him’ and thus preventing a fair investigation in a corruption case against the leader.