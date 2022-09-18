Favorite brands of Queen Elizabeth II could lose their royal warrants.

Due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, 600 of her favourite businesses now face the possibility of losing their royal licence and must wait for King Charles III’s approval.

Manufacturers of dog food, broomsticks, and even tea bags from Fortnum & Mason, Burberry raincoats, and Cadbury are among those who would suffer from the loss of royal reputation.

They will have two years to remove the seal designating them as the sovereign’s chosen suppliers if they do not receive the new monarch’s blessing.

Charles previously served as the prince of Wales and granted royal warrants to more than 150 brands. The warranty is mostly a quality indicator.

Holders receive ‘the right to display the appropriate royal arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles’, the Royal Warrant Holders Association said.

Even though it can be challenging to gauge the exact impact on sales, royal endorsement is a potent selling point for some businesses.

Royal warrants are valid for five years, although there are stricter requirements for renewal.

Wheeler stated, ‘It’s not just about providing a perfect service. You have to demonstrate that you are a good business,’ especially in terms of respecting human rights.

As a result, some Britons will utilise the royal warrant as a guarantee of quality when selecting their goods and services.