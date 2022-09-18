GoPro launches new cameras in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: US technology company specialised in action cameras, mobile apps and video-editing software, Gopro has launched new cameras – GoPro Hero 11 Black, GoPro Hero 11 Mini and the GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition- in the Indian markets. The GoPro Hero 11 Black will be available in India for Rs. 51,500. The Hero 11 Black Mini will go on sale in November at Rs. 41,500. The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition will be available in October at Rs. 71,500. All models will be available through major offline and online retail partners in India.

GoPro Hero 11 Black specifications: The GoPro Hero 11 Black features 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back and a colour LCD display on the front for a live preview. It is powered by GoPro’s GP2 processor and has rugged design. The camera is waterproof up to 10m without the need for any housing.

It features a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor with a native 8:7 aspect ratio. The new camera also supports shooting in 10-bit colour, HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilisation with 360-degree Horizon Lock, new Timelapse presets for capturing star trails or vehicle lights trails, and a tweaked interface with Easy Controls for first-time users.

The GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition is designed for content creators and vloggers. The kit consists of the Hero 11 Black camera, the Volta battery grip, Media Mod, and the Light Mod.

Here are the new features GoPro introduced with the Hero 11 Black series:

HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with in-camera 360-degree Horizon Lock to keep your footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360-degree during capture.

HyperView digital lens delivers the widest angle 16:9 shot. It is for high-action point-of-view capture. Moreover, GoPro’s signature ‘SuperView’ is now available in 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps.

Three new ‘Night Effect Time Lapse’ presets — Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails.

TimeWarp 3.0 now captures at 5.3K.

Easy and Pro modes for camera controls.

Enduro Battery for improved performance in cold and moderate temperatures, extending recording times up to 38 per cent in the Hero 11 Black. The Enduro comes in-box with Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, and as a built-in battery (non-removable) in Hero 11 Black Mini.