Here are some benefits of drinking warm water first thing in the morning.

When you first get up, according to Ayurvedic teachings, you should always drink a glass of water before starting your daily routine. This improves digestion and aids in the removal of toxins from the body.

Drinking a glass of warm water first thing in the morning aid in weight loss as well. Warm water, or ‘Ushna Jala,’ according to Ayurveda, makes you feel lighter.

Also, drinking warm water helps improve the Kapha dosha by eliminating it from the body. Additionally, drinking warm water throughout the day helps to control appetite and reduces the amount of junk food you eat.

The Pitta Dosha, which causes instability in the metabolism and further regulates the digestive tract, is indicated by excessive heat in a person’s body. A person’s metabolism can become more stable with the use of warm water, which further balances Pitta Dosha.

A person’s digestive enzymes are healthy when the Pitta Dosha is balanced, which results in less gas being produced and expelled 1-2 times per day. Therefore, one might think about drinking a glass of warm water in the morning in order to manage the Pitta Dosha.