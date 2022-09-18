Is it okay to drink water along with the meals?

You’ve probably heard that drinking water before, after, or in between meals makes it more difficult for your body to digest the food you eat. Some claim that it can cause toxins to build up, which can result in a number of health problems.

Numerous religious texts and Ayurveda both advise against it.

The type of meal you eat may affect how much water you require. Fiber, for instance, naturally draws water. You may frequently notice that you feel thirstier after or while eating salad.

For optimal digestion, it is preferable to stay away from water when eating a meal high in protein.

Additionally, the kind of water you consume prior to and during meals affects.

While sipping on acidic water like apple cider vinegar helps enhance digestion, drinking alkaline water can further neutralise your stomach’s acids.

In conclusion, your body type will entirely determine whether you drink or don’t drink water. Do what feels right to you.

Please feel free to sip some water if you’re actually thirsty. It’s advisable to avoid it if you don’t need it.

Here are some recommended times to drink water:

1) After waking up

To help your internal organs get going after waking up, drink one glass of water. Before your first meal of the day, the water will aid in the removal of any pollutants.

2) Before a meal

Drink one glass of water 30 minutes before a meal to help digestion. Remember not to drink too soon before or after a meal as the water will dilute the digestive juices. Drink water an hour after the meal to allow the body to absorb the nutrients.

3) Before a bath

Drink one glass of water before taking a bath to help lower your blood pressure.