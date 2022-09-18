JBL launches wireless gaming headphones in India: Details inside

Mumbai: American audio equipment manufacturer, JBL launched JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headphones in the Indian markets. The new gaming headphone is priced at Rs. 8,499 and is available on online and offline stores.

The JBL Quantum 350 wireless headset features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and has 40mm drivers. It features JBL’s QuantumSound Signature and QuantumSurround tech. The ear cushions are constructed out of PU leather finish memory foam. The device has a battery life of 22 hours. It will offer up to 60 minutes of playback on a 5-minute charge. Users can charge the headset simultaneously during gameplay via USB Type-C.