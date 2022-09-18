Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 2 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (mcap) of 6 of top-10 companies fell by Rs 2,00,280.75 crore last week. The top losers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC. The top gainers were ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.

The market valuation of TCS slipped Rs 76,346.11 crore to Rs11,00,880.49 crore. Infosys lost Rs 55,831.53 crore from its valuation which remained at Rs 5,80,312.32 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 46,852.27 crore to Rs 16,90,865.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 14,015.31 crore to Rs 5,94,058.91 crore. HDFC’s m-cap dipped Rs 4,620.81 crore to Rs 4,36,880.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by Rs 2,614.72 crore to Rs 8,31,239.46 crore.

Adani Transmission gained Rs 17,719.6 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,56,292.28 crore. State Bank of India’s mcap surged Rs 7,273.55 crore to Rs 5,01,206.19 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 6,435.71 crore to Rs 4,41,348.83 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 5,286.92 crore to Rs 6,33,110.48 crore.

Reliance Industries remained in the top position in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalization. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, State Bank of India, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.