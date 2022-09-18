Realme launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched new entry-level smartphone – Realme C30s- in India. The Realme C30s comes in two configurations — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage — priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. It comes in Stripe Black and Stripe Blue colours. The handset will go on sale in India starting from September 22 at 12am for Flipkart Plus members. The remaining customers will be able to purchase this smartphone from Flipkart and the Realme India online store from September 23 at 12am.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and runs on Android 12 out of the box with Realm UI Go Edition skin. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness. The handset equips an 8-megapixel AI main camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The 4G smartphone supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity.