Research: DNA testing have been administered to over a million Tibetans during the past five years.

It is well known that Chinese officials have been mass-testing Tibetans’ DNA in order to build a gene pool for policing regular Tibetans. Reports indicate that the Chinese government has, however, increased the intensity of its operations during the past few weeks.

In the past five years, the communist government of China has gathered more than 1.2 million samples, according to a study released by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. The study examined 100 publicly accessible materials to arrive at its result.

The sources also included 44 reports with data on the number of DNA samples the police had gathered in specific regions of Tibet.

The study stated, ‘Our research implies that mass DNA collecting is a kind of social control geared against the Tibetan people. The study targeted males, women, children, and Buddhist monks for the DNA collection. Police have occasionally targeted Buddhist monks.

In addition, it was made public in 2020 that the Politburo had issued directives for the collecting of blood samples from men and boys across the nation in order to create a genetic map of the nation’s roughly 700 million males.