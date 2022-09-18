This auto driver from TVM wins Onam Bumper Jackpot worth Rs 25 Cr! Read on…

Thiruvananthapuram: Ticket number TJ-750605 has emerged as the winner at the Kerala lottery department’s much-awaited Onam bumper lucky draw, which carries a jackpot of Rs 25 crore. The winner of Onam bumper was identified hours after the announcement of the result. A coolie worker and autorickshaw driver named Anoop (32), a native of Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram has won the jackpot.

He had bought the ticket on Saturday night. Pazhavangadi Sri Bhagavathy Agency sold the first prize winning lottery. Anoop is the cousin brother of Sujaya, a lottery agent. Earlier he had won a maximum of Rs 5,000 in the prize. He said that he was planning to go to Malaysia and hinted he might now cancel the trip, reported Manorma News.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister K N Balagopal selected the winner through a lucky draw function held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket, bearing the number TG-270912 won second prize. The second prize was sold from Kottayam’s Meenakshi Agency. Lotteries Department said it has sold 66,55,194 tickets, costing Rs 500 each, this year. Post-tax, the prize winner can take home around Rs 15.75 crore. The second prize is Rs 5 crore and the third prize is Rs 1 crore for 10 winners each. Consolation prizes are also given away for a handful of other lucky numbers.

Balagopal also launched the new Pooja bumper ticket ahead of the lucky draw. Lottery department head Abraham Ren said the bumper lottery received was wonderfully supported by the public this year. And that was a great encouragement for lottery agents and others in the sector. Ministers Antony Raju and MLA Adv V K Prashant were also present at the function.