Waqf board graft case; Complainant claims, Amanatullah Khan, his aides earned crores

The complainant said that the AAP MLA and his close associates made crores of rupees in the scam the day after Amanatullah Khan was sentenced to four days in police jail in connection with the Delhi Waqf board graft case. The Anti-Corruption Branch detained Amanatullah Khan, an AAP MLA, on Friday in connection with a case involving alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board hiring process.

Hafiz Irshad Qureshi, the complainant in the case, said that multiple people were hired by the Board in violation of all rules and guidelines in an interaction with India Today. Additionally, he said that several of the people appointed were linked with or connected to Amanatullah Khan.

According to Hafiz Irshad Qureshi, there has been corruption for the past four years, and Amanatullah Khan and his good friends made crores of rupees from the scheme. Following the arrest of the AAP MLA, the complainant told India Today, ‘We only asked Amantallah to do things legally.’