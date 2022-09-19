DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

BCCI releases Team India’s new T20 jersey

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has unveiled the new T20 jersey for the Indian men and women’s cricket teams. The jersey comprises a light blue t-shirt with sleeves of a darker shade of blue, paired with light blue trousers. The poster for the new jersey featured men’s and women’s team captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

The Indian men’s team  will  face  Australia  in a  three-match T20I series. They will  play against  South Africa in three T20Is and ODIs. The women’s team is currently in England, playing an ODI series against the hosts.

