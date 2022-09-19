‘Choice of a real man’: Russia uses mobile trucks and incentives to recruit volunteer soldiers

In order to recruit volunteers who will serve as contract soldiers in the nation’s war effort in Ukraine, the Russian army uses mobile recruiting trucks. Additionally, these volunteers are being given a monthly incentive of USD 3000.

On Saturday, a special squad parked one of these trucks in Rostov, a city in southern Russia, and took the sides off to show a mobile office.

In addition to handing out colour booklets with the heading ‘Military service on a contract – the choice of a true man,’ soldiers in camouflage and black masks demonstrated their weapons to onlookers who showed an interest.

Both Russia and Ukraine have kept their respective losses from the continuing armed conflict a secret. Experts estimate that tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed on both sides.

The Kremlin stated last week that there had been no idea of a national mobilisation to support Ukrainian forces.

However, the presence of these mobile recruitment trucks is thought to indicate a demand for more soldiers.

According to Reuters, the officer in command of the Rostov truck said that anyone with at least a high school diploma, including Russians and even foreigners, between the ages of 18 and 60, was able to join.