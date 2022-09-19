Enforcement Directorate seizes US dollar worth Rs 1 crore

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized US dollars worth more than Rs 1 crore from a women passenger at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The arrested is identified as Sangeeta Devi.

Customs officials intercepted Sangeeta Devi after they found that she was carrying a large amount of foreign currency. Customs officials informed ED about this and ED officials recovered 1,300 currency notes of USD 100 from her.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

‘Sangeeta Devi failed to provide the source of the foreign exchange (USD) found in her possession and the purpose of travelling with such a huge amount of foreign exchange. In her failure to provide any explanation for the possession of the huge foreign currency worth Rs 1.03 crore, the same was seized,’ ED said in a statement.