Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Kargil

Leh: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kargil in Ladakh today. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 151 km west-north-west of Kargil at a depth of 10 km. There is no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property.

Seismologically, Kashmir and ladakh are is located in an earthquake prone region. Over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control in an earthquake on October 8, 2005 which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.