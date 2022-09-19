Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, now offers satellite broadband service!

The Indian Army activated satellite broadband service at the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen glacier. The glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range of the Himalayas and has a height of 19,061 feet. The development will help increase the efficiency of communication and subsequent operations along the treacherous terrain and enemy border.

Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) is working under its Bharat Net scheme to provide internet connectivity through satellites to rural remote areas. According to government data, over 4,000 of these gram panchayats have already been commissioned. While the government is working on using satellite broadband to make connectivity easier, other private entities have also entreted the market.

Hughes Communications India in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its first high throughput satellite (HTS) broadband internet service in the country. HTS technology is already providing assistance to the Indian Army, paramilitary forces patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other remote border outposts. The company has promised to deliver high-speed satellite broadband services to remote locations across India.