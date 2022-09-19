Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex index surged 300.44 points or 0.51% to settle at 59,141.23. NSE Nifty gained 91.40 points, or 0.52% to settle at 17,622.25.

Top gainers in the market were M&M, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance Industries. Top losers in the market were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC, Asian Paints.