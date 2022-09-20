Canteen worker arrested for installing camera in IIT-Bombay hostel bathroom

A 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay canteen employee was arrested by the Powai police station on Sunday night for allegedly taping a female student while she was in the bathroom.

According to other woman classmates, the accused allegedly also recorded films of them. Police have not yet confirmed the allegations. An incidence similar to this one was reported the day following the Chandigarh University protests. In this case, the Powai police have filed a FIR under IPC section 354C. (voyeurism).

When a student saw the employee looking into the bathroom via the window slits, she informed the staff member. However, due to pest control measures, the canteen was closed on Sunday. The student who reported the incident to the police claimed that the recording occurred while she was in Hostel 10’s bathroom.

The hotel guests’ alertness resulted in the employee’s arrest. According to a statement from the institute, ‘An attempt to violate the personal space of women residents of the hostel was done by an employee of the canteen by climbing a pipe duct. The accused has been arrested & an investigation is underway by Mumbai police. We ensure their safety & security.’