IRCTC launches new Central India tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special Central India tour package. The 5-days and 4-night package named ‘Shiv- Shani- Sai Yatra’ will cover famous Jyotirlinga temples- Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) and Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad)-, Shirdi Sai, Shani Singapur and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves.

The cost of the package is Rs 18,500 for double and triple occupancy. For single occupancy, the cost is Rs 21275. The cost of the package is inclusive of train travel from the Bharat Gaurav train, night stays as per the category (standard and deluxe), onboard trains meals, Off-board meals (Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets/Packed), transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance, taxes and security on the train.

The tour will begin on October 17 from Delhi. Passengers can board the trains from Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi), Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi. Passengers can deboard at Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi), Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Mathura.

The total number of seats available for the tour is 600. The seats will be given first come first serve basis. Passengers must carry a hard copy or soft copy of the Covid certificate for temple darshan and sightseeing.

Passengers can book the tickets online or can refer to regional zones of Railways to book the tickets. For more information about the package, visit https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG06