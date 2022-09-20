Meet Maya, the first wild arctic wolf to be cloned.

A Chinese gene company has successfully cloned a wild arctic wolf for the first time ever. 100 days after her birth in a Beijing facility, Sinogene Biotechnology released a video of Maya, the first wild arctic wolf ever to be cloned.

Maya is 100 days old and healthy, according to the Global Times. A wild female polar wolf’s skin sample served as the source of Maya’s donor cells. Its surrogate mother was a beagle, and its oocyte came from a female dog, according to the article.

Over 130 additional embryos were created using enucleated oocytes from a female dog and somatic cells from a wild female arctic wolf to complete the cloning of the arctic wolf.

The cloned wolf Maya now lives with her surrogate beagle in a lab and later she will be delivered to the Harbin Polarland, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province and displayed to the public, the report said.

Dogs were chosen as the wolf’s surrogate because they have genetic ancestry with prehistoric wolves and are more likely to be successful in cloning, specialists told the Global Times.