‘Misleading youth’; Taliban to soon be ban TikTok, PUBG in Afghanistan

According to a report by the news agency ANI, the Taliban government in Afghanistan intends to ban the popular mobile gaming app PUBG and the video-sharing app TikTok within the next three months. The extremist Islamist group had earlier in April announced its intention to curb access to the two apps, alleging that they were ‘leading astray’ Afghan youth.

The BBC earlier reported that Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani claimed the restriction on TikTok and PUBG was needed to ‘prevent the younger generation from being misled.’

The restriction was allegedly announced after a meeting with representatives from the security sector and the Sharia law enforcement administration, according to media sources citing an announcement from the telecom department.

The ban on TikTok and PUBG, which are popular among young Afghans, will take effect in the following 90 days. Telecommunication and internet service providers have been ordered by the Taliban-led interim government to adhere to regulations within the allotted time.

The Taliban in Afghanistan had blocked over 23 million websites for carrying ‘immoral content,’ which led to the most recent ban. In addition to websites, the Taliban also banned a wide range of other types of entertainment, such as music, movies, and television soap operas.