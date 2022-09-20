Monsoon damage in Karnataka estimated at 3,600 crore: CM Bommai

According to Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the monsoon this year damaged the state’s crops, houses, and infrastructure to the tune of Rs 3,600 crore. According to him, the State would submit a claim to the Center for Rs 1,645 crore under the National Disaster Relief Fund.

‘More than 10.06-lakh hectare of agricultural land and 42,048 houses were damaged in the flood. We had earlier estimated that the crop loss occurred in 5.8 lakh hectares but according to a broader estimate now, the loss happened in 10.06 lakh hectares till Sunday. We have estimated that Rs 1,550 crore will be required for the crop loss,’ Bommai told the Karnataka Assembly.

Bommai was taking part in the debate over the government’s response to this year’s floods. Until Sunday, compensation of 377.44 crore had been directly deposited into the bank accounts of 3.26 lakh farmers, according to him.

‘We are depositing the money as the details are uploaded in the government data. We are giving compensation to the farmers within the season, which is a record. We have formulated a system to ensure that there is no dearth of funds,’ the CM said.