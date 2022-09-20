Private sector bank revises fixed deposit rates

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, Axis Bank has revised its Fixed Deposit (FD) rates. The new rates will come into effect from September 20.

The lender is offering interest rates from 2.75% to 5.75%. for FDs below Rs 2 crore on minimum tenure from 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. For senior citizens, the rate is between 2.75% to 6.50%. The rates are revised also on bulk FDs from Rs 2 crore to Rs 100 crore and above.

Also Read: Leading air carrier announces 5 million free seats sale offer

Axis Bank offers a 5.70% rate on FDs on tenures from 2 years to less than 5 years, while the rate is 5.60% on FDs from 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years. The rate is 5.45% on one year to less than 1 year and 11 days tenure. The rate is 4.75% on tenures from 9 months to less than 1 year. FDs with tenures from 6 months to less than 9 months will attract a rate of 4.65% and interest rate is 3.75% on tenures ranging from 3 months to less than 6 months. The rate is 3.25% on 30 days to less than 3 months tenure, and the rate is 2.75% on 7 days to 29 days tenure.