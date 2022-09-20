Queen’s final resting place is not the Royal Vault; Here’s why!

Following a nearly six-hour funeral procession, the body of Queen Elizabeth II was placed in the Royal Vault in St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday. In order to pay their respects to one of the British monarchies’ longest-reigning figures, hundreds of thousands of mourners lined up.

Over 2,000 individuals, including the presidents of the US and France, as well as the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, attended the state burial. Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, the highest ranked member of the royal family, broke his wand of office as the queen’s coffin was lowered. The Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre were then laid on the high altar.

Her final resting place won’t be in the Royal Vault, though. Later on Monday night, at a planned private burial service, her casket will be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, according to CNN. Her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, will lie in state in the same tomb as the Queen.

Additionally, Prince Philip’s casket will be moved so that the Queen may be buried next to her 73-year-old husband. The Chapel is accessible to the general public, but Monday’s private service won’t be. However, they are welcome to pay their respects at the Queen’s last resting place.