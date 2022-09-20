Sri Lankan Navy detains 8 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram: 8 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Indian fishermen from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were detained near Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu. 1fishing boat was also detained. Sri Lankan Navy accused that these fishermen entered Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.

This is the third such incident in last two months. Earlier on August 28, 6 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. On August 22, 10 Indian fishermen were arrested for allegedly entering Sri Lanka’s waters.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.