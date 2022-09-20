The ecological ‘red line’ initiative protects land covering more than 30% of China.

Under a programme known as the ‘ecological protection red line,’ up to one-third of China’s land is now off-limits to development, bringing the nation in line with global biodiversity standards.

China first put up its ‘red line’ plan in 2011 as a means of ending decades of ‘irrational growth’ that had encroached on forests, marshes, and other priceless ecosystems.

The creation of national parks and the restoration of ecosystems, according to Zhuang Shaoqin, vice minister of national resources for China, have now contributed to bringing the entire area under protection to more than 30% of the nation’s land.

Supported by more than 100 countries to protect at least 30 per cent of the earth’s land and ocean areas by 2030, the figure is in line with a target recommended by the United Nations.

China will talk about the goal when discussions on a new international biodiversity agreement are scheduled to lead and take place in Montreal in December.

Chinese authorities have started demolishing homes, workshops, and hydropower facilities to reach their own local ‘red line’ standards, with some also cracking down on farmers for illegitimately expanding plantations onto protected area.