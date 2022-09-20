There are at least 20 quadrillion ants on Earth, according to a study.

The number of ants on Earth has been estimated at 20 quadrillion, according to a recent study that was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The study notes that it is crucial for estimating the effects of changes to their habitat, even if even that startling number probably underestimates the entire population of the insects.

Scientists examined 465 studies that counted ants in the field locally as part of the investigation.

Despite surveys being conducted on all continents, there was little to no data for certain significant locations, such as central Africa and Asia.

The study concludes that ‘it is crucial that we address these remaining gaps to get a complete picture of insect diversity.’

As a result, the study concludes that ‘the true quantity of ants globally is likely to be significantly larger’ than the estimates.

More than 15,700 recognised species and subspecies of ants are present across the world, although only around two-thirds of them have been adequately characterised.

The total global biomass of ants is estimated to be 12 megatons of dry carbon, and scientists intend to research the environmental factors impacting the population density of the microscopic critters.

An integral component of ecosystems all around the world, ants host organisms and act as either prey or predators.