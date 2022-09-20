WHO declares an Ebola outbreak in Uganda

Uganda has been designated to have an Ebola virus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the country’s health minister announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old guy who had symptoms and ultimately passed away was a confirmed Ebola case, the ministry reported on Twitter.

Following investigations into six unexplained deaths in the district this month by Ugandan health authorities, the WHO’s Africa branch announced in a statement that the case was of the very uncommon Sudan strain.

According to WHO Africa, eight suspected cases are now being treated in medical facilities. It also stated that it was assisting Uganda’s health authorities with their investigation and sending staff to the affected area.

The Pteropodidae family of fruit bats are thought to be the primary carriers of the Ebola virus, but once an outbreak of the disease has begun, people contract the disease via sharing bodily fluids and using needles that have been contaminated with infected secretions.