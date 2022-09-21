Bodies of married couple found near railway track in UP

On Tuesday morning, police said that the bodies of a young married couple were found next to a railroad track in the Bhuaria neighbourhood of Sant Kabir Nagar. Numerous people gathered along the railroad lines and alerted the police, who with the help of family members recognised the remains as those of Rakesh (23), and his wife Laxmi (20).

Family members claim that the couple argued on Monday at 9.30 pm over a specific problem before leaving around 11 pm.

The police were informed by Rakesh’s mother that Laxmi was three months pregnant and that they had been married for four months.

According to Khalilabad Kotwali in-charge Vijay Narayan Prasad, the remains have been sent for post-mortem examination and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.