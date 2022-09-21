Election body rejects Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bid to become YSR Congress’s permanent president due to ‘zero tolerance’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) categorically expressed its rejection and tolerance in relation to the choice of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the permanent president of the YSR Congress Party. Expressing opposition to any effort or suggestion of an organisational position inside the political party equated to being a permanent position.

‘The Commission after considering all the above materials, has ordered that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party be directed to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports,’ the ECI directed.

In its order, the ECI made clear that any action that compromises the regularity of elections for any position is essentially anti-democratic and a blatant violation of the election body’s current guidelines.

In order to remove any possibility for confusion, the commission ordered the party to issue a public declaration that was both explicit and categorical and refuted media reports about the selection of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the permanent president. According to the polling organisation, the development could take on contagious proportions as other political formations adopt similar positions and take similar actions.