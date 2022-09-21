Gold biscuits worth Rs 33.4 crore Seized in Mumbai, Delhi, Patna

The directorate of revenue intelligence, the government’s top anti-smuggling agency, prevented attempts at illegal gold purchasing and selling, which amounts to a great win for the DRI. One of the largest recoveries of illegal gold in recent years saw the body seize 65.46kg of gold in Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi.

According to the anti-smuggling agency, the DRI ‘seized 394 pieces of foreign-made gold bars valued at approximately Rs 33.40 crore, being smuggled from neighbouring northeastern countries.’

A large consignment of gold was being smuggled through Mizoram on its way to India, according to information DRI obtained. ‘Operation Gold Rush’ was then begun. Gold was hidden in various types of household objects and shipped illegally using domestic couriers and logistics companies.

First, as part of Operation Gold Rush in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the DRI seized approximately 120 gold biscuits with an estimated value of Rs. 10.18 crore and a weight of 19.93 kg.

Later, it was found that two consignments that originated in Mizoram from outside and arrived in Mumbai had also been sent by courier to Delhi and Patna. Following this, the same logistics company’s warehouse in the capital city of Bihar was seized, producing 172 gold biscuits worth around Rs 14.5 crore and weighing 28.57 kg.