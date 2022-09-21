India chooses the Gujarati movie ‘Chhello Show’ as its official Oscars 2023 submission.

Finally, it’s confirmed. The Gujarati movie ‘Chhello Show’ has been selected by the Film Federation of India as its official Oscar entry for 2023.

The movie will now compete against other movies from other nations to be selected for the Best International Feature Film shortlist.

Nagabarna, the Chairman Director of the Film Federation of India, made the news on Tuesday night.

There were several rumours that the panel was considering the films ‘The Kashmir File’ by Vivek Agnihotri and ‘RRR’ by SS Rajamouli. However, the coming-of-age drama ‘Chello Show’ made it to the cut.

The film, which Pan Nalin directed, is titled ‘Last Film Show’ in English and will debut in theatres across the nation on October 14. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

In June 2021, the movie premieres in its entirety at the Tribeca Film Festival. Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta all play significant roles in the movie.

According to reports, Nalin’s movie is somewhat autobiographical because it discusses his early years and how he developed a love for cinema. It has performed at the festivals and has also received some honours. ‘Angry Indian Goddesses,’ a film that Nalin previously produced, was released in 2015.

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will host the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, 2023.