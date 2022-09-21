Jagdanand Singh again elected as Bihar’s RJD president

Tuesday saw the unanimous election of veteran politician Jagdanand Singh to a second term as the head of the RJD’s Bihar chapter.

According to Tanveer Hasan, the election’s returning officer, Singh, who is thought to be close to party leader Lalu Prasad, was the only candidate to file a nomination for the position.

‘Tuesday was the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination. Since Singh did not withdraw his nomination, he was declared elected unopposed as president of the party’s state unit,’ he said.

In November 2019, Singh was elected state president of the RJD. His strict schedule and discipline are well-known. His numerous changes to the party office on Beerchand Patel Path angered many politicians, including Tej Pratap, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad.