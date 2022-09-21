Malaria outbreak; Pakistan considers ‘importing mosquito nets’ from neighbor after ‘declining Indian aid’!

In addition to the recent floods that have badly destroyed its infrastructure and taken more than a thousand lives, Pakistan now confronts a new threat. Flood-borne illnesses like malaria are a serious concern in areas of the country that have been devastated by flooding. According to a renowned Pakistani journalist’s tweet, the country is currently considering importing 71 lakh mosquito nets from its neighbour, India.

Senior journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah asserts that the Pakistani health ministry is requesting authorization for the shipment. ‘ The Pakistani Ministry of Health requested authorization from the Pakistani government to purchase mosquito nets from India as a result of the growth of malaria in that country. In 26 areas of Pakistan, there is an immediate need for 71 lakh mosquito nets’, Shah posted a tweet.

In addition, he asserted that in the flood-affected Sindh and Balochistan, two lakh individuals had developed malaria over the previous two months, with 22% of those cases being Plasmodium falciparum-related. This comes amid allegations that Pakistani officials have rejected receiving relief supplies from India, a neighbour with which it has a difficult relationship, despite the nation’s continued plea for international aid. According to the Indian Narrative, Pakistan has also rejected help from Bangladesh, stating that doing so may harm Pakistan’s ‘global image’.

In many of Pakistan’s flood-ravaged areas, 324 people died from skin ailments, diarrhoea, and malaria, according to a Reuters report from the authorities. They also cautioned that things might get out of hand if the required assistance isn’t provided. According to the southern Sindh province administration, the temporary hospitals and mobile clinics in the affected districts have seen more than 2 million patients since July 1 and more than 78,000 in the last 24 hours.