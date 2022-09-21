President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi condoles the demise of comedian Raju Srivastav

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu paid rich tributes to comedian Raju Srivastav, who breathed his last at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday, after being admitted on August 10 following a heart attack. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then he was hooked up to a ventilator and never regained consciousness.

‘The untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastav is extremely sad. He had enthralled the audience with his comical performances. He gave a new identity to the comedy scene in India. My condolences to his family and fans’, President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a photo of himself with the comedian and wrote, ‘Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti’.

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastav, 58, was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children. Apart from President Murmu and PM Modi, other political leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Akhilesh Yadav among others have also paid condolences over the demise of Raju Srivatasv.