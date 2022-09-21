‘Shamelessly violated core tenets of UN Charter’: Biden lashes out at Russia at UN Assembly session

New York: US President Joe Biden tore into Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he addressed the United Nations, saying the Russian leader ‘shamelessly violated’ the UN Charter when he invaded neighbor Ukraine. Biden’s response came as he took centre stage at the world forum to rally international support for Ukraine following Moscow’s military escalation and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed nuclear threats.

‘Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter’, Biden said as he addressed the UN General Assembly. Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, part of Moscow’s aim of ‘extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state’, Biden said.

Addressing the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine ‘should make your blood run cold’. He said Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed ‘reckless disregard’ for his nation’s responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Putin has not attended UN since 2015, the year he sent military aircraft into Syria. A day ago, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz slammed Putin’s aggression and accused him of ‘imperialism’.