Student committed suicide at hostel room in Allahabad University

Tuesday at Allahabad University in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a student allegedly committed suicide. At the Tara Chand hostel, the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan. When the police arrived, they sent the deceased for a post mortem.

Numerous students gathered outside the hostel as news of the suicide spread. The suicide was reportedly connected to the fee hike by the students. The previous two days have seen a ruckus at Allahabad University due to the fee hike. Students have been calling for the hike to be retracted and protesting.

The student, according to the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jaya Kapoor, was not a student there and was staying illegally at the hostel. This has nothing to do with the fee hike.

When Santosh Kumar Meena, the superintendent of police (SP), arrived on the scene, he stated, ‘The deceased was not a university student.’ Further investigation of the matter is underway.