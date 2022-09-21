Study: 150 minutes of exercise each week can reduce mortality risk.

Exercise for even 150 minutes a week can significantly lessen the chance of death, according to an extensive study in which over 116,000 participants were followed for over 30 years.

Researchers discovered that even moderate amounts of physical activity reduced the incidence of fatalities from any cause.

In the study, persons who engaged in physical activity for 150–599 minutes per week had a lower mortality risk. According to a health report, people who engaged in moderate activity (300–599 minutes per week) or long-term leisure activity (2–4 times the recommended minimum) had 2–4% and 3–13% decreased mortality, respectively.

‘Perhaps more is better when it comes to exercising. According to a recent study, persons who adhered to the guidelines for physical exercise had a 21% decreased risk of dying from any cause. However, those who exercised 2 to 4 times as much as is suggested could reduce their mortality risk by up to 31%.’ The study and the value of exercise are highlighted in a social media post by the American Heart Association (AHA).

This is not the first time a study has talked about the effect of physical activity on heart health; though it might be one of the first studies done on such a massive scale and over a longer duration.