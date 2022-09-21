Supreme Court to live-stream all Constitution bench hearings from September 27

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Supreme Court has decided to hold live-streaming of all the Constitution bench hearings from September 27. A full court, comprising all the judges of the Supreme Court, met on Tuesday and took the decision on the live streaming, sources said.

Currently, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has been hearing a number of cases including economically backward class reservation law, the religious practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, Centre’s petition on additional compensation for victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy among others.

The cases that the five-judge Constitution bench will hear in near future include challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abrogation of Article 370, Maharashtra political crisis etc. Last week, senior advocate Indira Jaising wrote to the Chief Justice of India and other judges requesting the Supreme Court to begin live streaming of proceedings of matters of public and constitutional importance.

The top court in 2018 the then CJI Dipak Misra-led three-judge bench had agreed to start a live telecast of proceedings in a phased manner. For the first time, the Supreme Court in August live-streamed its proceedings through a government webcast portal of a ceremonial bench for while giving farewell to outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.