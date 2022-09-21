Syphilis and other STD diagnoses in the US are increasing at an alarming 26% rate.

Some health professionals and advocates for sexual health are reportedly concerned about a substantial increase in the cases of common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the United States in 2021.

The number of infections for various STDs, including gonorrhoea and syphilis, has climbed, while the number of cases of HIV has also increased, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Syphilis occurrences increased by 26% between 2020 and 2021, according to the statistics, which shows that at least 52,354 primary and secondary syphilis cases were reported in 2017.

While the overall number of cases reached its greatest level since 1948, this was the highest infection rate since 1991. This is being compared to the 7% rise in syphilis infections between 2019 and 2020.

According to CDC data, American Indian and Alaska Native people have the highest rate of syphilis infections. While these illnesses afflict men more frequently than women when they have sex with other guys.

Between 2020 and 2021, the rates of the three most common STDs, including chlamydia and gonorrhoea, increased overall by 4.4%.