Taiwanese separatist forces will face ‘harsher punishments’ from China!

China has ramped up its efforts just a few days after the US president made remarks that appeared to support secessionists in Taiwan. According to reports, Beijing plans to impose harsher sanctions on Taiwan’s ‘pro-independence’ forces. According to Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, ‘One-China’ policy-undermining activities by the US and Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party must be stopped with force.

‘In order to combat and control separatist attempts and actions of ‘Taiwan independence’, we will continue to establish new legislative measures, according to the evolution and changes of the circumstances’, said Zhu. ‘We will also fiercely preserve national sovereignty, security, and development interests. In the wake of China’s foreign ministry’s somewhat ‘stern’ response to US President Joe Biden’s comment that he would support Taiwan,’ the Politburo has increased pressure on Taiwan’s freedom-fighting groups.

Mao Ning, the ministry’s spokeswoman, reportedly said at a press conference that China maintains the right to take the necessary steps to stop secessionist movements in Taiwan. We are prepared to exert all of our efforts in the pursuit of a tranquil reunion. At the same time, we would not accept any secessionist activity ,’Mao remarked. Mao urged Washington to manage the situation ‘seriously and appropriately,’ adding that the US should not give the separatist forces in Taiwan the ‘wrong signals’. Mao concluded by stating that there is only one legal government of China, Taiwan is a part of it, and that it is the People’s Republic of China.

China, according to WION, views Taiwan as a part of its sovereign territory. Beijing would retaliate violently if there is any attempt to undermine the One-China policy. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, and seven other Taiwanese lawmakers reportedly received sanctions from China during their visit to the island country. The penalties prohibit the sanctioned individuals and their families from entering Hong Kong, Macau, or mainland China.