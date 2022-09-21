Three unforeseen warning signals of a silent heart attack when you wake up.

This silent heart attack, which can occur primarily in the morning, has certain telltale symptoms. For prompt treatment, it is crucial to be aware of these and pay attention to them when they occur.

Read the following list of warning indications.

Waking up in a cold sweat

Your heart will work harder and exert more pressure to pump blood throughout your body if your arteries are blocked. Your body may sweat more as a result of the additional effort to keep you cool. You should see your doctor if you wake up in the morning or in the middle of the night with cold sweats or clammy skin.

?Feeling nauseated

Before experiencing a heart attack, you might also have moderate indigestion and other digestive issues. By using antacids, you should not take these for granted and should instead seek medical help. Older adults, who are more likely to experience digestive problems, are more likely to mistake these heart attack warning signs for heartburn or another food-related condition.

Vomiting

Stomach pain may also be present along with nausea. Some individuals might even vomit. The contents of your stomach are pushed via the food pipe and out of your mouth when you vomit. It’s not healthy to vomit, so you should visit the doctor.

People may often dismiss these signs as symptoms of flu. However, even if similar, pay attention to your body and you may feel that this does not feel flu-like as before.

The first thing you must do when having a heart attack is contact an ambulance right away. Even if you are unsure whether your symptoms point to a heart attack, you should still take this crucial step. Regardless, it is essential to get medical help right away.